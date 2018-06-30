Sen. Warren: Replace ICE with ‘something that reflects our morality’

(CNN) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Saturday called for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be replaced with an agency that reflects America’s morality and “that works,” joining the growing chorus of Democrats who have called for the agency to be scrapped.

“The President’s deeply immoral actions have made it obvious — we need to rebuild our immigration system from top to bottom, starting by replacing ICE with something that reflects our morality and that works,” Warren said at an immigration protest against family separations in Boston, Massachusetts, which was among hundreds of marches, protests and rallies taking place across the nation Saturday.

“President Trump seems to think the only way to have immigration rules is rip parents from their families, is to treat rape victims and refugees like terrorists and to put children in cages,” Warren told the large crowd of protesters who gathered outside Boston’s City Hall Plaza.

She added, “This is ugly, this is wrong, and this is not the way to run our country.”

Warren is the latest high-profile Democrat to call for the US immigration system to be revamped and ICE replaced — a proposal that’s gaining momentum in her party. The immigration enforcement agency has recently faced criticism over the large number of children being separated from their families as a result of President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy of criminally prosecuting all who cross the border illegally.

Trump offered words of encouragement to ICE employees early Saturday morning, telling them to “not worry or lose your spirit” and that there’s “zero chance” their agency would be abolished.

“You are doing a fantastic job of keeping us safe by eradicating the worst criminal elements. So brave! The radical left Dems want you out. Next it will be all police. Zero chance, It will never happen!” Trump tweeted.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.