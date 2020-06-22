Sen. Scott suggests RNC attendees will need to wear masks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Republican National Convention was moved from North Carolina to Florida following a disagreement between organizers and North Carolina’s governor over coronavirus concerns, but the former governor of the Sunshine State has suggested attendees will still need to wear face masks.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, addressed the matter during an interview on CNBC, Monday morning.

“I would like everything in Florida, obviously. I’m the senator from Florida. I’d like everything here, but you have to do this safely,” he said. “We’ve got to do this safely, so we don’t continue to see this uptick in the number of cases.”

The convention, set to take place Aug. 24-27, was originally scheduled to be held solely in Charlotte, but the Trump administration pushed for a change of venue after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper raised concerns about social distancing.

Some convention events will still take place in Charlotte in order to fulfill contractual obligations to hold it there.

