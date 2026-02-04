(WSVN) - Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell checked himself into a hospital to be evaluated after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

A spokesman for the former GOP leader said the 83-year-old checked himself in on Monday night out of an abundance of caution.

McConnell’s office said the senator has a positive prognosis, is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to senate business.

