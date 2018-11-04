Secretary of State Pompeo defends waivers to Iran sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is defending the Trump administration’s reimposition of sanctions against Iran from conservative critics who argue more should be done to isolate the country.

In an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” Pompeo isn’t saying which countries received waivers from U.S. sanctions to continue importing Iranian oil. He says the eight unidentified nations “need a little bit more time to get to zero.”

Pompeo maintains that despite the waivers, “these sanctions have already had an enormous impact.”

President Donald Trump removed the U.S. from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal earlier this year. The sanctions are being imposed Monday.

Pompeo says Trump’s policy of “maximum pressure will be fully in place as of tomorrow.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.