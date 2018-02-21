Secret Service reports suspicious vehicle near White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Secret Service says officers are responding to a suspicious vehicle near the White House.

The law enforcement agency says on Twitter Wednesday that they are responding to a vehicle near 17th Street, by the White House.

The agency says the New Executive Office Building is being evacuated. A portion of 17th Street has been closed to vehicle traffic.

UPDATE #2: Explosive Ordnance Detection personnel have cleared the suspicious vehicle. Vehicle road closures have been lifted. Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Park remain closed to pedestrians. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 21, 2018

