MIAMI (WSVN) - A man arrested for his alleged role in the theft of a high-end Gucci bag belonging to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared before a judge Monday.

“Sir you were arrested for possession of a stolen or fictious drivers licenses,” said Miami Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Noem’s purse was nabbed while she had dinner at a Washington, D.C., restaurant with her family on Easter Sunday. The purse reportedly contained about $3,000 in cash, her keys, medication, driver’s license, passport and Homeland Security badge.

The prime suspect was taken into custody by federal authorities in DC, while his alleged partner in crime, 51-year-old Cristian Rodrigo Montecino-Sanzana, was arrested in Miami Beach on Sunday.

Prior to his arrest, Montecino-Sanzana was spotted walking into a Walgreens in Miami Beach.

Officials said the duo worked together to snatch Noem’s purse, adding that her role as Secretary of Homeland Security doesn’t appear to be a proactive for the theft.

After the suspects were arrested, Noem thanked the Secret Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for their work on the case in a post on X on Sunday.

“I’ll set a bond to $2500 bond and correction, did you say he has an immigration hold?” asked the judge.

Montecino-Sanzana is being held on an immigration detainer as federal authorities are still finalizing the charges against him.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.