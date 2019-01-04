TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott has appointed the father of one of the students killed in the mass shooting in Parkland on the state’s board of education.

Andrew Pollack was one of several dozen new appointees Scott’s office announced on Friday.

Since the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman High School, Pollack, 52, has heavily advocated for school safety.

Seventeen students, including Pollack’s daughter, Meadow, were killed.

Pollack’s term began Friday and will end on Dec. 31, 2022.

