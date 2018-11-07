Scott announces win for Florida Senator, unseating incumbent Nelson; votes still being counted

NAPLES (WSVN) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott claimed a win for the U.S. Senate seat in front of his supporters in Naples, Fla., just before midnight, on Election Day.

Scott maintained a tight race against U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson throughout Tuesday night.

A final call had not been made as of 12 a.m., Wednesday, but Scott announced the win after leading the race.

Though Scott announced he had won, Nelson had yet to concede.

Some of the ballots from Palm Beach and Broward counties had yet to be counted, which could take several hours.

