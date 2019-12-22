Sarah Sanders says she is considering run for Arkansas governor

(CNN) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Sunday told students at a summit that she is looking into a run for Arkansas governor in 2020.

Sanders explained at the summit held in West Palm Beach, Florida, that she first wanted to focus on getting her previous employer, President Donald Trump, reelected. The President spoke to conservative students at the summit on Saturday.

When asked if she would run for governor in 2020, Sanders said, “I’m very seriously looking at it right now.”

“I love Arkansas, I love my home state, I am so happy to be back home and we’ll see what happens,” Sanders, who exited the White House in June, said. “But certainly looking at that.”

Sanders then made a joke about recruiting the youth at Turning Point USA Student Action Summit as volunteers.

In a previous interview with the New York Times, Sanders said she felt she’d “been called” to run for governor.

