Sarah Sanders: God wanted Trump to be president

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — White House Press Secretary said she believes that God wanted Donald Trump to become president.

Sanders made the statement in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network.

“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president, and that’s why he’s there,” Sanders said. “I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about.”

According to the Washington Post, much of the Christian Broadcasting Network’s audience is made up of white evangelicals, Trump’s most fervent supporters.

—–

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.