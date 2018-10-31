Sanders knocks Trump at Orlando rally for Gillum

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders says President Donald Trump is coming to Florida to campaign for the GOP nominee for governor because the president worries the Republican will lose.

Sanders, the former Democratic presidential candidate, spoke Wednesday at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, hours before Trump was holding a rally in Fort Myers for GOP gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis.

Sanders campaigned in Orlando and Tampa for the Democratic nominee, Andrew Gillum.

Also speaking at the UCF rally was Sofie Whitney, who graduated from the Parkland, Florida, high school where 17 people died in a shooting.

Sanders, who represents Vermont, criticized Trump more than he talked about Gillum, who is aspiring to be Florida’s first black governor.

Sanders says Trump is trying to score “cheap, political points” by dividing people.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.