KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - The balance of power in Washington runs through one closely watched congressional race in South Florida.

Former South Florida journalists Elvira Salazar and Elliott Rodriguez are facing off in the race to represent District 27, which stretches from downtown Miami to Cutler Bay.

At first glance, the two have similar backgrounds, as they were both born in the U.S. to Cuban immigrant parents and had long broadcast journalism careers locally.

In 1995, Republican incumbent Salazar famously interviewed Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

“The voters will have a very clear choice between a socialist and someone who will have to follow that ideology, and myself, and they know me already,” said Salazar.

However, her Democratic opponent hopes to unseat her.

“We are dead even, and she’s worried because she won this district by 20% a couple years ago,” said Rodriguez. “She knows that now she is in danger of losing because she’s not doing her job; she needs to be replaced.”

Salazar, who has held the seat since 2021, has leaned on her record that she said shows she has delivered for South Floridians.

“I have brought millions of dollars for more affordable housing for seniors. I voted for that legislation where I allowed for you to pay less taxes, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and specifically for the seniors, that the seniors do not pay any more money on their housing,” she said.

But Rodriguez said the congresswoman hasn’t fought hard enough on key issues like immigration.

“I am 100% for that, and I am 100% for border security, but what we’re seeing right now with [United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents trampling on the rights of people out there who are working for a living and contributing to our economy,” said Rodriguez. “And not only that, taking the lives of American citizens exercising their right to film and their right to protest. That should not be happening in this country. It’s un-American.”

Salazar was expected to be in Key Biscayne to make her final push to voters Tuesday.

At this time, public polling has Salazar ahead or Rodriguez by three points, but that is subject to change as voters submit their ballots.

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