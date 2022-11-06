NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two candidates in a tight race to represent the Sunshine State in the U.S. Congress held campaign events in South Florida three days before the midterm elections.

Saturday’s South Florida campaign stops by incumbent U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., and her Democratic opponent, Annette Taddeo, were among several last-ditch efforts by candidates from both parties to secure votes ahead of Tuesday’s elections.

“Get off your butt and vote,” said Broward County Commissioner Steve Geller.

Salazar and Taddeo are going head to head for Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Both candidates spent the entire day campaigning.

Salazar went to Westchester Regional Library along Coral Way to encourage voters to head to the polls.

“We know that inflation, high gas prices, we know everything that’s happening, and I know that you are suffering and that you have right now the opportunity to come out and speak your voice,” she said.

Her challenger, who is no stranger to politics, became the first Latin American Democrat elected to the Florida Senate back in 2017.

On Saturday, Taddeo campaigned in South Miami.

“We’re going to make history on Tuesday, making sure that we have representation in this district for Congress that actually tells the truth, a representative with honesty and integrity, and a representative that represents everybody,” she said.

North of the county line, Florida State Rep. Marie Woodson and Geller hit the streets of Wilton Manors to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.

Crist, a former Florida governor, is hoping to beat current Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Early voting ends Sunday in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

