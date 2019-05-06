Runcie: School district will not allow Broward teachers to carry guns

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In a robocall to parents, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie addressed a recently passed state legislation allowing teachers to carry firearms.

Runcie said that, despite lawmakers voting in favor of the legislation on Wednesday, the district would not allow more classroom teachers to carry guns.

“We do not want to create a psychological impact on our children knowing their teachers have guns, nor create stress on our teachers as they deal with more non-instructional duties,” he said in the recording.

Runcie argued that arming faculty members will make schools less safe.

“Arming teachers will create an unsafe environment, and many in law enforcement agree,” he said. “We do not believe arming teachers is the best way to make our schools safe.”

The legislation was passed more than a year after the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland led to efforts to make school campuses safer.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.

