Roger Stone’s attorneys ask for unredacted versions of Mueller report

(WSVN) - Attorneys for Roger Stone have requested an unredacted version of the Mueller report from the judge where their client is mentioned.

The longtime associate of President Donald Trump is facing charges of obstruction of justice, witness tampering and lying to Congress.

He was arrested in his Fort Lauderdale home back on Jan. 25.

The judge presiding over the case said the request for the unredacted report will be denied unless there is a court order.

A court hearing is set for Thursday where the judge will hear arguments on several requests from Stone’s attorneys.

Stone has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial is scheduled to begin in November.

