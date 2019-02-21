Roger Stone to appear in court after controversial Instagram post

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Roger Stone is expected to appear in court in Washington D.C. over a controversial Instagram post.

The former Trump advisor departed his home in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning before flying to Reagan National Airport.

Stone is set to face questions later in the afternoon as to why a photo of the judge overseeing his case was posted earlier this week with cross hairs in the background.

He reportedly apologized for the posts, insisting it wasn’t meant as a threat.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.