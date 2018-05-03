RNC gathers in Doral for GOP spring conference

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Republican National Committee is in South Florida this week for its annual spring meeting at the Trump National in Doral.

“It’s a great opportunity for Republicans across the country to get together,” said Bob Paduchik, co-chair of the RNC.

The GOP spring conference comes ahead of critical midterm elections, where Republicans are looking to hold on to a majority in the House and Senate.

“The energy in Florida is so strong,” said RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel.

Florida is facing fierce competition from Democrats in those election efforts.

“Governor Scott running for that all important Senate seat. He has the energy, he’s had strong fundraising. Obviously, you’ve got a lot of congressional members that we need to send back to Washington,” said McDaniel.

The party meeting at Trump’s luxurious South Florida resort comes after the Miami Herald reported the RNC has spent over $200,000 on renting and catering here since the beginning of 2018.

“We’re very fiduciary about these meetings. We try to keep costs down, but we also try to go to destinations that make it enjoyable for our members,” said Paduchik.

The RNC has reportedly spent just under $500 million at Trump-owned properties during the first two months of the year.

But party leaders say it is money well-spent.

“It’s important to remember that when we come to a location like this, we bring money into the local economy,” said Paduchik.

The RNC spring meeting runs through Saturday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.