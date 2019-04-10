Rick Scott to donate first quarter salary to Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts

Sen. Rick Scott has announced that he will be donating the first quarter of his salary as a U.S. senator to two organizations dedicated to helping with hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

The money will go to two different groups, the Legal Services Clinic of Puerto Rican Community in Orlando and the Mujeres Restauradas Por Dios of Tampa.

This quarter I'll be donating my Senate salary to 2 organizations that are helping Puerto Rican families that came to FL after Hurricane Maria. As Gov & now Senator, I have stood w/P.R & won't stop fighting to help them recover & rebuild. Read more here: https://t.co/8vGqRbRsrg — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 10, 2019

“I’m honored to support two incredible organizations that went above and beyond to help Puerto Rican families who came to Florida following Hurricane Maria,” Scott said in a statement. “It’s humbling to see these organizations, and so many generous volunteers, come together to support our fellow Americans in their time of need, and together, we will never stop fighting for Puerto Rico.”

The Legal Services Clinic of Puerto Rican Community in Orlando is focused on providing legal services to Puerto Ricans who have settled in Florida and employing displaced Puerto Rican attorneys.

Mujeres Restauradas Por Dios is a faith-based nonprofit organization that helps integrate families from Puerto Rico into the community by connecting them with various services.

