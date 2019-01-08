Rick Scott sworn in as Florida senator in Washington

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Former Florida Gov. Rick Scott has officially taken on his new role as a member of the U.S. Senate.

Vice President Mike Pence, president of the Senate, administered the oath to Scott on the Senate floor in Washington, Tuesday afternoon.

Scott was escorted by former Republican senators, including Mel Martínez and Connie Mack, among others.

Sen. Marco Rubio also walked Scott to the Senate floor for the official ceremony.

Scott was sworn in days after his colleagues, as he had asked Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell to delay his ceremony so he could serve out his term as governor.

The new senator’s term as Florida governor officially came to an end after Ron DeSantis took on the role, Tuesday.

Scott and his wife were present for DeSantis’ inaugural ceremony in Tallahassee but later headed to Washington for his own swearing-in.

A second ceremonial swearing-in process will take place Tuesday at the Old Senate Chamber, where Scott will be accompanied by his family for photos.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.