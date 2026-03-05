WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An alleged racist group chat of young Republicans has led to bipartisan condemnation and an investigation by Florida International University.

The Miami Herald obtained leaked text messages from the group chat, which they made public on Wednesday night, in an article titled “Nazi heaven: Inside Miami campus Republicans’ racist group chat.”

One member of the group chat described the conversation as “Nazi heaven.”

Throughout the two weeks of chat logs between September and October, participants used “the n-word more than 400 times, regularly described women as ‘whores,’ used slurs to talk about Jewish and gay people, and mused about Hitler’s politics,” according to the Herald.

The chat was started last fall by the secretary of the Miami-Dade County Republican Party, who is a law student at FIU. It also included FIU’s Turning Point USA Chapter President and the former College Republican recruitment chair.

The Herald said the chat logs also discussed violence against Black people and dabbled in antisemitism.

A day after the chat was made, a bipartisan group of Florida lawmakers offered swift responses and called for accountability.

In a statement, the Republican Party of Florida said:

“The Republican Party of Florida consistently stands against racism, antisemitism, and bigotry in all of its hateful forms of expression.”

As for the Democratic Party of Florida, Chair Nikki Fried said in part:

“Reading words filled with such extreme hate and rhetoric made me feel physically ill…”

The outrage reached Tallahassee and Miami-Dade County officials.

Florida State Rep. and State Committeeman for Miami-Dade Republican Party, Juan Porras, said in a statement:

“Unlike Democrats, @MiamiDadeGOP will hold our party officials accountable. Please see my statement below regarding comments made by a member of the board.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said:

“The racist and antisemitic messages exposed in a group chat run by leaders of the Miami-Dade Republican Party are vile and unacceptable. This kind of hatred cannot be ignored or excused. It has no place in our community.”

As for FIU, the school released a statement from the university president, which reads:

Dear FIU family, I write today to address recent reports regarding a group chat that contains abhorrent and extremely disturbing language. FIU does not and will not tolerate violence, hate, discrimination, harassment, racism, or antisemitism. This is not who we are. This is not what FIU stands for. We take these allegations very seriously. The alleged conduct continues to be investigated by FIU Police Department in coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement.

FIU said its Office of Civil Rights and the Office of Student Conduct and Academic Integrity are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.