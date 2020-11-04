Republicans flip 2 Democratic House seats in South Florida

(WSVN) - Republicans successfully flipped two Democratic seats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Election Day, as the outgoing Miami-Dade County Mayor and a longtime South Florida journalist defeated their respective incumbents.

Carlos Gimenez defeated incumbent Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Florida’s 26th Congressional District after he garnered 52% of the vote.

“Every generation has a duty, and that duty is to leave a better America for the next generation to come,” Gimenez said. “That’s why I ran. That’s the only reason I ran.”

As the votes came in, Mucarsel-Powell released a statement that read, “I look forward to a final result when the votes have been counted, and everybody’s voice has been heard.” She has not offered additional comment on the results.

Maria Elvira Salazar defeated incumbent Donna Shalala in Florida’s 27th Congressional District after she garnered 51% of the vote. In 2018, Shalala defeated Salazar for the Congressional seat.

Shalala released a statement conceding the race that read, “I want to thank my opponent. It has been a spirited campaign. It has been a great honor to represent the people of Miami-Dade.”

Salazar, a longtime journalist in South Florida, is a political newcomer, and she said she is ready to get to work.

“I’m going to put together an employment division within my Congressional office,” she said. “If you want to learn how to do something different because your business closed down or you lost your job, there are opportunities out there for you to learn something different and be able to achieve the American dream.”

