SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - SOUTH FLORIDA (WSVN) — The race for the White House intensifies as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie makes his presence felt in South Florida to gain support from potential voters in the region. With the first GOP primary debate on the horizon, Christie’s visit comes amidst challenges faced by other contenders vying for the presidential seat.

Christie’s itinerary includes a town hall event at Casa Cuba, where he aims to connect with voters and address their concerns. Following this engagement, he is scheduled to enjoy lunch at the historic Cafe Versailles, showcasing his commitment to engaging with the local community.

As the Republican primary race heats up, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faces criticism for recent debate talking points that have surfaced. A super PAC supporting DeSantis, “Never Back Down,” reportedly advised him to aggressively address entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and defend former President Donald Trump.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy responded to the memo, emphasizing his commitment to his own message and policy agenda. Ramaswamy stated, “If you stick to your principles and message, attacks from other candidates won’t deter me.”

Ramaswamy also discussed his recent surge in polling numbers, attributing his growing popularity to his focus on principled policies rather than relying on super PAC support. He emphasized his dedication to being an independent-minded candidate.

Amidst these developments, former President Donald Trump is navigating legal challenges. Trump recently announced the cancellation of a highly anticipated news conference where he had planned to refute claims made in the Georgia election interference indictment.

The grand jury members who indicted Trump are facing death threats after their personal information was disseminated on various social media platforms. Authorities are actively working to identify the source of these threats.

Former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow commented on the escalating threats.

“We’re really seeing violent extremism move from the margins to the middle right now because of that amplification and that’s the biggest threat that I see right now,” said Wackrow.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s participation in next week’s debate, his four indictments remain a significant focal point. Christie weighed in on the matter.

“Does this man have the temperament and the character to beat joe biden and be president of the united states again? I firmly believe the answer to that is no,” said Christie in a CNN interview.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, South Florida serves as a crucial battleground for GOP contenders to connect with voters and make their mark in the competitive race for the White House.

