Report: Wasserman Schultz says at least 10 children housed in Miami-Dade shelters

MIAMI (WSVN) - At least 10 children, including newborns, who were taken away from their parents after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border are being housed in two Miami-Dade County shelters, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz told The Miami Herald, Saturday.

According to the report, the children, who range from newborns to 5 years old, are being sheltered at His House Children’s Home near Miami Gardens and Catholic Charities’ Msgr. Bryan Walsh Children’s Village in Cutler Bay.

Wasserman Schultz cited a document given to her by federal officials when providing these figures.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services could not immediately confirm this information, but a spokesperson for the Cutler Bay facility confirmed to the Herald that they are housing migrant children separated from their parents at the border.

