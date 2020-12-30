Report: US considering adding Cuba to list of sponsors of terrorism

The New York Times is reporting that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is weighing a plan whether to classify Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The U.S. had officially removed Cuba from that list in 2015, under President Barak Obama.

The new classification could create an obstacle for president-elect Joe Biden’s potential plans for diplomacy with the island nation.

It’s not clear if Pompeo will move forward with the plans, but a Biden administration reversal of the move would take months.

