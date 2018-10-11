Report: Trump’s legal team preparing answers to Mueller’s questions

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — President Donald Trump’s legal team is preparing answers to special counsel Robert Mueller’s written questions, CNN reports.

The questions are specifically focused on issues related to the alleged collusion between Trump associates and Russians looking to meddle in the 2016 elections.

It is unclear if the president will sit down with investigators to answer any questions.

“It seems ridiculous that I’d have to do it when everybody says there’s no collusion,” Trump said in a phone interview with Fox & Friends, “but I’ll do what is necessary to get it over with. They’ve spent tens of millions of dollars doing this, and it’s a disgrace.”

