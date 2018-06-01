Report: Trump planning summit with Putin

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, possibly at the White House, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

The new report comes on the heels of Trump confirming the summit with Kim Jong Un in Singapore is back on.

As of now, there’s no concrete time or place established, but the White House is being considered as one of the meeting points.

The focus would be the ongoing conflicts in Syria, Ukraine and nuclear arms control, according to the report.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.