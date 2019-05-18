Report: Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s mother, to run for Miami-Dade Commission

MIAMI (WSVN) - Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, is expected to announce a run for a Miami-Dade County Commission seat, The Miami Herald is reporting.

Fulton, who is expected to make an announcement about her run on Monday, is challenging Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert III for District 1, the seat currently held by Commissioner Barbara Jordan, the report stated.

After her son’s fatal shooting at age 17 on Feb. 26, 2012, in Sanford, Fla., Fulton garnered national attention along with the boy’s father, Tracy Martin.

In the seven years since the shooting, Fulton has become an activist in the struggle to help bring an end to gun violence. She has said she is not anti-gun but is in favor of measures that would add restrictions to background checks and private gun sales.

Fulton, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016, has also co-written a book and helped form the Trayvon Martin Foundation, a nonprofit based in his hometown of Miami Gardens.

District 1 is one of five commission seats up for grabs after Miami-Dade voters approved a two-term limit for the 13-member board back in 2012.

