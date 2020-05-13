Report: Paul Manafort released to home confinement over COVID-19 threat in prison

(WSVN) - Paul Manafort has reportedly been released to home confinement over coronavirus concerns in prison.

Multiple published reports said Manafort left a Pennsylvania prison on Wednesday morning.

The 71-year-old has several health conditions including liver disease, high blood pressure and respiratory problems, which put him at high rise for contracting COVID-19.

Manafort is President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman.

He will now serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement.

Manafort has been behind bars since 2018 after being found guilty of charges related to the Mueller investigation.

He was scheduled to be released in 2024.

