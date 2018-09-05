TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ron DeSantis has reportedly selected his running mate, and it would be a first.

The Miami Herald reports he has tapped State Rep. Jeanette Nuñez. The Florida International University graduate, 46, was first elected to the House in 2010.

If they win in November, Nuñez would be the first Cuban-American woman to serve as lieutenant governor.

DeSantis trounced Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the Aug. 28 primary.

The Democratic candidate for Florida governor, Andrew Gillum will announce his running mate on Facebook Live at 10 a.m., Thursday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.