WASHINGTON (WSVN) — A partner of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, has agreed to cooperate with the government as a potential witness, a development that could affect the special counsel’s investigation of possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the New York Times reported.

According to the report, under the agreement, Evgeny Freidman, a Russian immigrant, will assist government prosecutors in state or federal investigations. In so doing, he would avoid jail time.

Back in May, federal agents searched for documents at Cohen’s home, office and a hotel room where he was staying.

