(CNN) — GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin will resign from Congress early, handing another blow to Speaker Mike Johnson and his razor thin Republican majority.

In a statement, Gallagher confirmed he will resign effective April 19.

Gallagher did not include a reason for stepping down but said he came to the decision after “conversations with my family.”

The House already has three vacancies – left by two Republicans and one Democrat – and Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado has said he will leave Congress after this week.

Once Buck and Gallagher leave, Johnson will be down to a 217-to-213 majority, meaning Republicans will only be able to lose one vote with full attendance and still be able to pass legislation.

NBC News first reported the news of Gallagher’s decision.

Gallagher is chairman of the high-profile Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and Gallagher noted the hunt for a new chair once he departs in his announcement.

“I’ve worked closely with House Republican leadership on this timeline and look forward to seeing Speaker Johnson appoint a new chair to carry out the important mission of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party,” Gallagher said in his statement.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise downplayed the tightening majority.

“It is tough with a five-seat majority, it is tough with a two-seat, one will be the same,” Scalise told CNN. “We all have to work together.”

“We have to unite if we are going to get things done, we have proven with bills like our energy bill, our border security bill and some of the other big things we have done we can come together and get things done for hard working families,” he added.

The announcement comes on a tumultuous day for the House GOP conference. The House voted to pass legislation to fund the government through the rest of the fiscal year, a compromise with Democrats that angered the right flank of the party. A majority of House Republicans voted against the Johnson-backed funding legislation, and GOP Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene took procedural steps to oust the speaker, a move the Georgia congresswoman described as “a warning.”

The House started a two-week recess around the Easter holiday Friday, meaning Gallagher will only have a handful of legislative days before he leaves Congress.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.