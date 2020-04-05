Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart says he’s free of COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida congressman announced in a tweet that he is cleared of the coronavirus.
U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., said on Sunday’s tweet that he was finally able to reunite with his family in Miami after spending more than two weeks in self-isolation.
Last week, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also reunited with his family after self-isolating for 18 days due to contracting COVID-19.
