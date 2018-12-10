Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen bids farewell on House floor

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Florida Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen said her goodbyes in D.C. after spending almost three decades in office.

Speaking on the House floor Monday afternoon, Ros-Lehtinen thanked constituents for giving her the opportunity to serve.

“It truly has been the highest honor of my professional life to represent the great people of South Florida,” she said. “I’m excited to start a new chapter in my life and for whatever life throws at me. All I have to say is, put me in, coach. Muchas gracias.”

She highlighted her work on behalf of veterans, so-called Dreamers, and people coming from oppressed nations as part of her legacy.

After nearly 30 years, Ros-Lehtinen opted not to run again.

Democrat Donna Shalala will be sworn-in to replace her in District 27 next month.

