Rep. Diaz-Balart says he’s free of COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida congressman announced in a tweet that he is cleared of the coronavirus.

U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., said on Sunday’s tweet that he was finally able to reunite with his family in Miami after spending for than two weeks in self-isolation.

Today, after being deemed #COVID19 free by my doctor, I was able to reunite with my family in Miami. Though still a bit weak, I feel well, & I applied to participate in the @RedCross plasma donation to help those with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) April 5, 2020

Last week, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also reunited with his family after self-isolating for 18 days due to contracting COVID-19.

