Records show FBI was probing Michael Cohen long before raid

NEW YORK (AP) — Newly released documents show the FBI was investigating President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer for nearly a year before agents raided his home and office.

A search warrant released Tuesday shows the federal inquiry into Michael Cohen had been going on since July 2017 — far longer than had previously been known.

The FBI raided Cohen’s Manhattan home and office last April and seized more than 4 million electronic and paper files.

A judge ordered the warrant released with redactions after media organizations including The Associated Press requested it be made public.

Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion and making hush-money payments to two women who alleged they had extramarital affairs with Trump. He is expected to begin serving a three-year prison sentence in May.

