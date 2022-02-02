WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters gathered in Wilton Manors to voice their disapproval of a controversial new bill making its way through the Florida legislature.

7News cameras captured a crowd of demonstrators at the Pride Center at Equality Park along North Dixie Highway, Tuesday night.

At issue is Florida House Bill 15-57, the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. If passed, it would put limits on classroom discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten to fifth grade.

Protester Adam Hundt said the legislation is a measure from Republican lawmakers to rally their base.

“I think it’s just obvious along party lines. It’s something that they’re just doing to try to get more votes from their base,” he said.

“If this law were to pass, that would be illegal,” said a speaker at the event.

Tom Lander, chairperson of Safe Schools South Florida, helps educate teachers and administrators about how to help LGBTQ+ students. He said HB 15-57 will harm students in the classroom.

“As a teacher of 39 years, I want to defend the students that I taught,” he said.

Lander said he’s worried the bill will be a major road block for his team if it’s signed into law.

“This law could stop us from going into schools and doing trainings for educators and counselors that we’ve been doing for 30 years,” he said.

The bill cites parents’ rights to be part of the conversation about their children’s lessons in the classroom.

“Support our kids, and let’s fight this very bad bill. Thank you,” said a speaker as attendees clapped and cheered.

Opponents counter the justification for the bill, saying it is simply not needed.

“It’s about the families. We have to protect our families, if you’re in Broward County, and across Florida,” said Hundt.

If passed, the legislation also encourages parents to sue school districts that push discussions about LGBTQ+ issues.

As the debate wages on, opponents of the bill said they won’t let up until it fails in the State House.

“I think this gives the students hope that they’re not alone, and that teachers and parents are going to fight for this generation,” said Lander. “They can try to put us into the closet again, but we’re out and we’re proud.”

Since it was introduced, HB 15-57 has been passed by the House Education and Employment Committee. It now moves on to the Judiciary Committee for review before a final vote in the House floor.

