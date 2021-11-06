TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The race for Florida’s District 20 congressional seat is still too close to call.

Out of nearly 50,000 ballots cast, just two votes separate the top two Democrats, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Dale Holness, according to the tally from the Florida Division of Elections.

The Broward Elections Canvassing Board spent hours on Friday recounting ballots by machine and by hand.

It’s almost certain a final outcome won’t come for at least a week to 10 days, because still to be counted are military and overseas ballots that arrive by Nov. 12. Those ballots will count as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

