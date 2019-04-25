Putin: Kim conditionally ready to denuclearize

South Korea’s president says he believes the Russia-North Korean summit will have a “constructive role” in efforts to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

In a statement, President Moon Jae-in’s office said he hoped Thursday’s summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will “lay a foundation for the resumption of North Korea-U.S. talks and the promotion of denuclearization process on the Korean Peninsula.”

Moon also praised Putin’s efforts to resolve the nuclear issue diplomatically, and he invited Putin to visit South Korea.

Moon made the comments during a meeting with vising top Russian security official Nikolai Patrushev.

Patrushev responded Russia and South Korea share the common goal of realizing denuclearization and peace on the peninsula.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.