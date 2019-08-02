Puerto Rico House of Representatives confirms Pedro Pierluisi as Secretary of State

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives has voted to confirm Pedro Pierluisi as secretary of state, removing an important obstacle to him becoming governor in about an hour.

The House, which is controlled by Pierluisi’s New Progressive Party, voted 26-21, with one abstention, to confirm Gov. Ricardo Rossello’s nominee and potential successor.

The House erupted into cheers when the deciding vote was cast. But Pierluisi’s fate remains unclear.

The secretary of state is next to line for the governor’s chair when the chief executive resigns. But the issue of who is rightfully governor is almost certain to go to court. Some believe that because the legislature wasn’t in session when Pierluisi was appointed, he’s already secretary of state unless the legislature rejects him.

Others argue that he still needs to be confirmed — some say just by the House of Representatives. Others say the Senate has to approve him too.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello is due to step down at 5 p.m., a resignation he promised in response to weeks of popular protest over mismanagement, and a series of leaked chats in which he and advisers denigrate a range of Puerto Ricans.

If Pierluisi does not become governor, the position is taken by Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez, who is not widely popular and already is the target of protests.

