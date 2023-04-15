MANCHESTER, N.H. (WSVN) — Protesters in New Hampshire interrupted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a speech at a Republican Party fundraiser.

The female demonstrators rushed the stage on Friday night during the governor’s speech. They appeared to chant “Jews against DeSantis” before they were escorted away by security.

DeSantis addressed the disruption moments later.

“You gotta have a bit of spice in the speech, right?” he said to cheers and applause from the audience.

The annual fundraiser marked DeSantis’ first stop in New Hampshire this cycle, which holds the first primary and second contest overall in the GOP presidential nominating schedule.

