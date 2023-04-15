MANCHESTER, N.H. (WSVN) — Protesters in New Hampshire interrupted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a speech at a Republican Party fundraiser, as he faced backlash about making the trip in the midst of the historic flooding in Broward County.

The female demonstrators rushed the stage on Friday night during the governor’s speech. They appeared to chant “Jews against DeSantis” before they were escorted away by security.

DeSantis addressed the disruption moments later.

“You gotta have a bit of spice in the speech, right?” he said to cheers and applause from the audience.

Prior to the incident, protesters outside the venue expressed their disapproval of the governor.

“He posits himself as a culture warrior instead of focusing on the actual issues that impact Floridians, such as the floods yesterday in Fort Lauderdale, and he came here instead of going to Fort Lauderdale,” said a protester.

But inside the venue, DeSantis received a rousing welcome. He took the opportunity to meet with voters and compliment the Granite State during his remarks.

“It’s more than any other state. You don’t mince words when it comes to your stand regarding liberty. You say it very clearly: live free or die,” he said.

The annual fundraiser marked DeSantis’ first stop in New Hampshire this cycle, which holds the first primary and second contest overall in the GOP presidential nominating schedule.

The governor also made several stops this week at several spots crucial to a Republican presidential run: Liberty University in Virginia and the National Rifle Association’s convention in Indiana. However, he has yet to publicly declare his presidential intentions.

Republicans have a supermajority in the Florida Legislature, and the governor has signed legislation limiting discussions of gender, sexuality and race in schools. He has also engaged in a back-and-forth with Disney. The moves have been criticized by Democrats and some independents.

“We don’t have leaks, we don’t have drama. All we do is get the job done day after day,” said DeSantis, “and that means we beat the left day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year.”

DeSantis is scheduled to make stops in Utah and Texas on April 22 and then travel to Jerusalem on April 27.

