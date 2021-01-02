Protesters outside Rubio’s West Miami home call on senator to reject election results

WEST MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — Protesters gathered outside of the home of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio to call on the Republican lawmaker to reject the results from the presidential election.

7News cameras captured a few dozen demonstrators holding up signs and waving Trump-Pence and U.S. flags outside of Rubio’s home in West Miami, Saturday afternoon.

Protesters said they want Rubio to reject the electoral college results declaring Joe Biden the winner of the presidency and are threatening to vote him out if he doesn’t.

Demonstrators claimed the results should be thrown out due to alleged irregularites during the election.

“We’d like to tell them, as the voice of the people, that we want them to go ahead and listen to us and give us transparency in this election,” said protester Enrique Tarrio.

President Donald Trump’s legal team has challenged results in several states, but none have stood up in court, and no evidence of election fraud has been found.

Congress is scheduled to meet Wednesday to certify the Electoral College results.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.