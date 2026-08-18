NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - It was time for South Floridians to voice their choice once again as, officials said, polling sites across the state saw a low turnout in the hours after they opened for a primary election that is giving voters a chance to cast their ballots on some critical decisions and several crowded races.

The choices and questions voters face Tuesday go well beyond the race for governor and state representatives, and may casting their ballot may see a long list of names. The winners will go on to the general election in November.

Among the voters who cast their ballots in North Miami on Tuesday was Winnie Joseph.

“Every vote matters. You know, this is our local government, and everything starts from here,” she said.

According to voting turnout numbers in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, about half the people who cast their vote did so by mail.

This primary takes place months after the Republican-led Legislature redrew the congressional map, reconfiguring the landscape for the 2026 elections.

In South Florida, this has led to a heated congressional race for District 20 Democrats. The seat was held by former U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who is running to get her seat back after resigning amid a federal investigation. The 47-year-old is facing a crowded field in the primary, including Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose old district was redrawn, along with Luther Campbell, Dale Holness and Elijah Manley.

In the general election, the winner will face the Republican primary winner — either Brent Andersen, Lateresa Jones, Rod Joseph or Carla Spalding. Independent Kedner Maxime is also running for the seat.

Then there’s Florida District 24, a seat long held by U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson. It’s another big field of contenders, as Marshall Davis, Oliver Gilbert III, Shevrin Jones, Kendrick Meek Jr., Jean Monestime, Rudolf Moise and Roderick Vereen are all vying for the Democratic spot.

Te Mayonna Brown is running unopposed as a Republican in District 24, along with Andy Daro, who has no party affiliation.

Still focusing on Washington, D.C., incumbent Ashley Moody is fighting to hold onto her U.S. Senate seat, while on the Democratic side, Trump administration whistleblower Alexander Vindman is facing Florida State Rep. Angie Nixon.

A very crowded field is hoping to replace Gov. Ron DeSantis. On the Democratic side, former Republican David Jolly is the overwhelming favorite. For the Republicans, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is topping most polls, although he’s facing challenges from Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, investment manager James Fishback and former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner.

But voters in Miami will have another question to contemplate. They will decide whether or not the city should enter into a long-term agreement with an entertainment management company to restore and run the historic Miami Marine Stadium, turning the graffiti-covered landmark into the waterfront destination it once was.

“What people are looking for is authenticity, and this place has it, and you can’t buy it,” said Don Worth, co-founder of Restore Miami Stadium.

But election officials said that so far, however, things are off to a slow start.

“There’s still a lot of vote-by-mail ballots that are left out there, only just a little more than half. It is too late to mail your vote-by-mail ballot, so if you’re going to return that vote-by-mail ballot, it does have to be returned to one of the supervisor’s offices here in Broward County,” said Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott.

Voters like Winnie Joseph provided some sensible advice.

“It’s easy, just do your research, everyone should do their research,” she said. “Just ’cause someone may be popular, or someone said, ‘Oh, vote for this person,’ just vote for who you think your decision – what matters to you.”

As of early Tuesday afternoon, about 14.5% of registered Miami-Dade voters have turned out to cast their choice. That number also includes early voting and vote-by-mail.

In Broward County, that number stands at nearly 12% as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Officials also remind voters that on Election Day, they do have to go to their assigned precinct to vote. For more information on precincts in Miami-Dade County, click here. For Broward, click here.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.