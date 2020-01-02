President Trump to host rally at Southwest Miami-Dade megachurch

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - President Donald Trump is set to host a rally at a South Florida megachurch.

Trump continues his stay in Florida with a rally to be held at King Jesus International Ministry near Southwest 144th Avenue, Friday.

Though the rally is intended to gather evangelicals across South Florida, the venue has not officially given the president an endorsement.

They released a statement regarding their decision to allow the president to visit their church: “As believers, the Bible calls us to pray for all of our governmental leaders. For this reason, our ministry opens its doors to those who wish to share in our faith and pray for our governmental leaders and office seekers.”

The president announced his rally after a leading Christian magazine announced that he should be removed from office.

Christianity Today published an op-ed calling for the president to be removed.

The magazine’s editor-in-chief described the president’s actions as “profoundly immoral.”

The president responded in a tweet saying, “I guess the magazine, ‘Christianity Today,’ is looking for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or those of the socialist/communist bent, to guard their religion. How about Sleepy Joe? The fact is, no President has ever done what I have done for Evangelicals, or religion itself!”

“The question is, when does his behavior — which is described as immoral accurately — rise to the level where he is no longer fit to serve office?” said Christianity Today editor-in-chief Mark Galli. “To me, we crossed that line with the impeachment hearings.”

Several Republican lawmakers defended the president’s decision to send hundreds of additional troops to the Middle East.

“Iran is overreacting. We’re reacting in a measured way,” said Illinois House Foreign Affairs Committee representative Adam Kinzinger.

“The actions have been appropriate and proportional,” said New York House Foreign Affairs Committee representative Lee Zeldin.

The Pentagon announced the deployment after Iran-backed militias stormed the U.S. Embassy compound in Iraq.

Trump said he does not want or foresee war with Iran. He then tweeted: “Iran will be held fully responsible for the lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

A top Iranian commander, General Hossein Salami responded in part: “We are not leading the country to war, but we are not afraid of any war” adding “We have the power to break them several times over and we are not worried.”

