President Trump to commemorate 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

(WSVN) - President Donald Trump is set to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks.

There will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Monday morning.

On this day, back in 1941, 2,403 men and women lost their lives in an attack on the Pearl Harbor base in Hawaii.

More than 1,000 were left injured.

Because of the pandemic, several events will be closed to the public.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.