President Trump signs bill providing $1.8 billion in funding for autism programs

President Donald Trump has signed a bill providing $1.8 billion over five years for autism programs.

Trump signed the Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education and Support (CARES) Act of 2019, Monday.

Today, I was proud to sign the Autism CARES Bill! We support research for Americans with Autism and their families. You are not forgotten, we are fighting for you! pic.twitter.com/syyaLR0sNq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

According to U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, one of the co-sponsors of the bill, the legislation will help autistic children and adults by funding research, early detection and treatment.

In a statement, Smith said the “comprehensive new law will fund critical biomedical autism research as well as the development of best practices to enhance the lives of persons with autism. We need answers now and treatment options and interventions that work.”

The bill will give annual funding to the National Institutes of Health with $296 million, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with $23.1 million, and the Health Resources and Services Administration with $50 million.

The bill will also reauthorize and expand the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee.

