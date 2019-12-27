President Trump set to hold rally in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - President Donald Trump will make a Southwest Miami-Dade stop to hold a rally for Evangelical supporters.

The announcement came on Friday that the president will be at El Rey Jesús, located at 14100 SW 144th Ave., on Jan. 3.

He will be launching an “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition.

The event is set to start at 5 p.m.

The purpose of the event is to bring together Evangelicals in the community who support President Trump’s re-election.

