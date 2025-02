MIAMI (WSVN) - President Trump announced the nomination of Judge Jason Reding Quiñones as the next U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Quiñones previously served as an Assistant Federal Prosecutor, a Miami-Dade County judge, and a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force Reserve.

Before assuming the position, he must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

