President Trump donates 4th-quater salary to combat coronavirus

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — President Donald Trump is donating his fourth-quarter salary from 2019 to help combat the outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

The White House Press Secretary tweeted out the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/R6KUQmBRl1 — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) March 3, 2020

“President [Trump] made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to [HHS] to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus,” she tweeted.

The coronavirus has so far infected over 100 people in the United States, including three people in Florida. Out of those infected, nine people, all from Washington state, have died from the illness.

A bipartisan $7.5 billion emergency bill to fund the government’s response to the outbreak is working its way through Congress.

