DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - President Donald Trump landed in South Florida Wednesday ahead of the Future Investment Initiative Institute(FII) Miami 2025 event where he is expected to speak and gather with world leaders, investors, and policymakers at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police are warning residents to expect traffic delays.

“People can expect to feel these delays as early as 9a.m. in the middle beach district and from 3:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. people can expect to observe hard traffic closures and intermediate closures as well,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess. “This is for safety purposes we will have resources out there to best mitigate these traffic plans and we encourage everyone to plan accordingly.”

Today’s event comes after President Trump falsely suggested Ukraine started the war with Russia three years ago, when in fact Russia was the aggressor, invading it’s neighbor on February 24, 2022.

“It is shocking to have the leader of the free world not know the fundamental elements of how this crisis came to be,” said Senator Jeff Merkley.

Former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul saying on X: “Ukraine did not invade Russia. Russia invaded Ukraine.”

Reports said in Tuesday’s meeting in Saudi Arabia, the U.S. And Russian delegations discussed a possible three-stage peace plan which includes a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine, then signing a final peace agreement.

President Donald Trump also detailed new tariffs which could affect vehicles, pharmaceuticals and computer chips and could be unveiled as early as April 2.That’s the day after the deadline for an investigation into tariffs levied by other countries against the United States.

President Trump said he’s giving governments and businesses time to respond.

“I’ve been contacted by some of the biggest companies in the world, and because of what we’re doing economically and through tariffs and taxes and incentives, they want to come back into the United States,” said President Donald Trump.

The president is scheduled to arrive at the Faena Hotel at 4:30p.m.

